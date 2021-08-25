Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Siren, WI

Sun forecast for Siren — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Siren Post
Siren Post
 4 days ago

(SIREN, WI) A sunny Wednesday is here for Siren, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Siren:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bcLDZvf00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Siren Post

Siren Post

Siren, WI
29
Followers
238
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Siren Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Siren, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Posted by
Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Castle Hayne — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(CASTLE HAYNE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Castle Hayne. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy