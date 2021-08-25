Cancel
Baker, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Baker

Baker News Beat
 4 days ago

BAKER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bcLDSka00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Haze during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • 14 to 18 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Baker, MT
With Baker News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

