Daily Weather Forecast For Baker

BAKER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Haze during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 55 °F 14 to 18 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 53 °F 7 to 14 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.