Wednesday set for rain in Haines — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HAINES, AK) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Haines, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Haines:

Wednesday, August 25 Chance of Light Rain High 59 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of light rain then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 27 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight High 60 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Chance of Light Rain High 62 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.