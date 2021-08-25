Weather Forecast For Garrison
GARRISON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, August 28
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
