4-Day Weather Forecast For Ellis
ELLIS, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 74 °F
- 13 to 18 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
