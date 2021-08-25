Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mona, UT

Weather Forecast For Mona

Posted by 
Mona News Beat
Mona News Beat
 4 days ago

MONA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bcLCu5l00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 55 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Mona News Beat

Mona News Beat

Mona, UT
7
Followers
205
Post
785
Views
ABOUT

With Mona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mona, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...

Comments / 0

Community Policy