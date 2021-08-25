John Day Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

JOHN DAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Haze High 85 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 49 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.