Tonopah Daily Weather Forecast
TONOPAH, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Haze
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
