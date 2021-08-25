Cancel
‘Resentment has started to dissipate between Prince William and Prince Harry’

The resentment between Prince William and Prince Harry has "started to dissipate" although little progress has been made in mending their relationship, a royal author has claimed.

There has been much made of the rift between the two brothers with their frosty relationship reportedly sparked by William's concerns over Harry's fast-developing relationship with Meghan Markle ahead of their royal wedding in 2018.

The tense row quickly boiled over - with Harry claiming his brother was "trapped" within the royal system during a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the same interview, Harry also said that his dad Prince Charles had cut him off financially.

Read Also: Royal expert says Harry and Meghan are 'very close' to William, Kate despite rumors of feud

Since Harry and wife Meghan left the UK at the beginning of 2020, Harry has only returned twice - for the funeral of Prince Philip in April and for the unveiling of a statue of his mother Princess Diana in July.

And speaking on Good Morning America, Omid Scooby, one of the authors behind Harry and Meghan's unauthorized biography Finding Freedom, said there is hope the brothers can move forward and begin to put the feud behind them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Mak9_0bcLCKkx00
Harry and Meghan before they stepped down as senior royals ( Image: AFP via Getty Images)

He explained: "Updating the book, I did get to speak to sources who had spoken to us throughout the journey about those family relations and unfortunately, because of the little amount of time the Sussex's have really been able to spend here in the UK - Meghan hasn't returned since they stepped away - very little progress has been made when it comes to improving those relations with Prince Charles and of course, Prince William.

"We know between the brothers are keeping it cordial at the moment, that door is still open, it's not shut but there hasn't been much progress there.

Read Also: Reconciliation between Harry and William called fake

"When I spoke to Kensington Palace sources recently, close to the Cambridges, they said that they understand that the Sussexes are doing their own thing now and I think that sort of resentment we saw in the past or heard about from sources, has kind of started to dissipate and that leaves a platform to hopefully improve those relationships moving forward."

Omid spoke out as he and fellow writer Carolyn Durand prepare to release the paperback version of Finding Freedom that includes a new epilogue.

An extract from the updated book has also been published in this week's PEOPLE magazine. The extract claims that Harry booked a one-way ticket to the UK for Prince Philip's funeral in the hope he could come together and talk with his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V2Ot4_0bcLCKkx00
Prince Harry together with Prince William and Prince Charles in 2017 ( Image: Getty Images)

It says that the chat between William and Harry outside St George's Chapel following the funeral was their first face-to-face conversation in 15 months. The book adds that they went on to have “at least two further conversations” during his trip back.

Harry was also said to have talked briefly with Charles but the book claims issues between the two remained "unresolved". A friend of Harry's told the authors for the book: "While there's so much work to be done, this visit has broken the ice... pushed a close door slightly ajar."

Read Also: Meghan Can’t Be Happy to Hear Latest News About Harry and William

Finding Freedom, originally published last year, chronicles Harry and Meghan's romance and brief period as members of the monarchy before they broke away to forge a new life for themselves and son Archie in the US.

The updated book is said to have been written with the participation of those closest to the Sussexes - however, the couple were not directly involved.

