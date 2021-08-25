Weather Forecast For Waurika

WAURIKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 99 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 73 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



