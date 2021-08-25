Daily Weather Forecast For Inglis
INGLIS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, August 28
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0