La Plata Daily Weather Forecast

LA PLATA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.