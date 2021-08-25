La Plata Daily Weather Forecast
LA PLATA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0