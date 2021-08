Ginny*, 15, had been trying to tell her mom how bad her mental health was, but her mom just wasn’t getting it — she would tell Ginny that all teenagers are hormonal and that her life was good compared to others so she shouldn’t be sad. It wasn’t until a friend’s mother found text messages detailing Ginny’s recent self-harm and told Ginny’s mom that she realized just how precarious Ginny’s mental health really was.