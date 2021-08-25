Seize the day (even if it’s raining)
(WEBSTER, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Webster Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Webster:
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
