Webster, SD

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Webster Updates
 4 days ago

(WEBSTER, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Webster Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Webster:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bcLBJq100

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Webster Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

