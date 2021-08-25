Weather Forecast For Canaan

CANAAN, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 26 Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



