Weather Forecast For Canaan
CANAAN, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 26
Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
