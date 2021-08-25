Cancel
Cincinnati Reds bullpen squanders lead in loss to Brewers, loses Tejay Antone to injury

By Cincinnati.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE – The Cincinnati Reds saw their most reliable reliever squander a three-run lead in the seventh inning Tuesday and that wasn’t even the biggest gut punch. Tejay Antone, on his first day back from the injured list, winced after throwing a curveball on his fifth pitch and immediately called for a trainer. It was a short discussion as Antone handed the ball to manager David Bell and walked straight to the clubhouse.

