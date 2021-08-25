Wednesday sun alert in Florien — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(FLORIEN, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Florien. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Florien:
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
