Carrington Digest

Carrington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Carrington Digest
Carrington Digest
 4 days ago

CARRINGTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bcLB96000

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Carrington Digest

Carrington Digest

Carrington, ND
With Carrington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

