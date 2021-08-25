Cancel
Salome, AZ

Wednesday has sun for Salome — 3 ways to make the most of it

Salome Times
Salome Times
 4 days ago

(SALOME, AZ) A sunny Wednesday is here for Salome, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Salome:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bcLB7KY00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Salome Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

