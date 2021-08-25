Cancel
FCC Looks to Fine Conservative Activists $5 Million for False Mail Voting Robocalls

By Jane C. Timm
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Communications Commission proposed a $5.1 million fine against conservative activists Jacob Wohl and John Burkman and J.M. Burkman & Associates for making 1,141 unlawful robocalls that made false claims about mail voting, the agency said Tuesday. “Did you know that if you vote by mail, your personal information...

