Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

West Tisbury Voice
West Tisbury Voice
 4 days ago

(WEST. TISBURY, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in West. Tisbury. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Tisbury:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bcLAxoM00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 63 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

