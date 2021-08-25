Crouse Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CROUSE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
