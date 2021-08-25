4-Day Weather Forecast For Fosston

FOSSTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 65 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Saturday, August 28 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 74 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.