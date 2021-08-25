Milford Daily Weather Forecast

MILFORD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Saturday, August 28 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



