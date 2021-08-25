Milford Daily Weather Forecast
MILFORD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 28
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
