Weather Forecast For Malta
MALTA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
