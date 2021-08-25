Holyoke Weather Forecast
HOLYOKE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
