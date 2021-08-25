Holyoke Weather Forecast

HOLYOKE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.