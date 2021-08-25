Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcgregor, MN

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Mcgregor

Posted by 
Mcgregor Daily
Mcgregor Daily
 4 days ago

(MCGREGOR, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mcgregor. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mcgregor:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bcLAJwe00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Mcgregor Daily

Mcgregor Daily

Mcgregor, MN
17
Followers
226
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mcgregor Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcgregor, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy