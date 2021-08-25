4-Day Weather Forecast For Kemmerer
KEMMERER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas Of Smoke
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Thursday, August 26
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
