Lisbon Weather Forecast
LISBON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0