Weather Forecast For Chamberlain

CHAMBERLAIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 78 °F, low 63 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.