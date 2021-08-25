Cancel
Petersburg, AK

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Petersburg News Watch
Petersburg News Watch
 4 days ago

(PETERSBURG, AK) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Petersburg, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Petersburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bcLA7RB00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of light rain then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then light rain likely overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Light Rain

    • High 59 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Petersburg News Watch

Petersburg News Watch

Petersburg, AK
With Petersburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Petersburg, AK
