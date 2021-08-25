Calais Daily Weather Forecast

CALAIS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, August 26 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 27 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.