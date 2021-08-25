Cancel
Kellogg, ID

Kellogg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Kellogg News Flash
 4 days ago

KELLOGG, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bcL9eHX00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Haze

    • High 80 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kellogg News Flash

Kellogg News Flash

Kellogg, ID
With Kellogg News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

