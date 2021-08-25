Kellogg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

KELLOGG, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Haze High 80 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 26 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 67 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.