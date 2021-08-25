Kellogg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KELLOGG, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Haze
- High 80 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0