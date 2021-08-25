Cancel
Ganado, TX

Wednesday rain in Ganado: Ideas to make the most of it

Ganado Dispatch
 4 days ago

(GANADO, TX) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Ganado, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ganado:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bcL9Kp700

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ganado Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

