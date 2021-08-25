Cancel
Au Gres, MI

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Au Gres News Watch
(AU GRES, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Au Gres Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Au Gres:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bcL9HAw00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Au Gres News Watch

Au Gres News Watch

Au Gres, MI
With Au Gres News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

