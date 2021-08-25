4-Day Weather Forecast For Plains

PLAINS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 79 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



