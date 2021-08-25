Weather Forecast For Marsing
MARSING, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas Of Smoke
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Areas Of Smoke
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, August 27
Patchy Smoke
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
