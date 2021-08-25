Daily Weather Forecast For Frankfort

FRANKFORT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



