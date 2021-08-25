Daily Weather Forecast For Frankfort
FRANKFORT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0