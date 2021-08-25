Limon Weather Forecast

LIMON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 28 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 29 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



