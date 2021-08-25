Limon Weather Forecast
LIMON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0