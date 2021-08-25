Beresford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BERESFORD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
