Ringgold, LA

Ringgold is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Ringgold News Beat
 4 days ago

(RINGGOLD, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ringgold. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ringgold:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bcL8GG000

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

