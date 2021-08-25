4-Day Weather Forecast For Exmore
EXMORE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
