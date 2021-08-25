Daily Weather Forecast For Machias
MACHIAS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 27
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
