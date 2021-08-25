Wagner Weather Forecast
WAGNER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
