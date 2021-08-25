Daily Weather Forecast For Shippenville
SHIPPENVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
