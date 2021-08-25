Weather Forecast For Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.