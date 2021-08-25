4-Day Weather Forecast For Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 99 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, August 27
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
