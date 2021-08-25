New Town Daily Weather Forecast
NEW TOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
