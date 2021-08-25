San Manuel Daily Weather Forecast
SAN MANUEL, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 105 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 106 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 104 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
