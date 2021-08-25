Cancel
Dr. Fauci Just Said This is How the Pandemic Could End

By Alek Korab
Among the many compelling reasons to get vaccinated against COVID-19, one is the fact that longer the virus has a chance to mutate, the greater the chances are that it will—into something that can evade the current "safe and effective" vaccines. Then where would we be? This concerns Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, as well as virus experts—they weighed in on the future of the pandemic. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice from them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

www.eatthis.com

